Tributes paid to Fife dance teacher Madge Curley

Tributes have been paid to well-known Fife dance teacher Madge Curley, who has died at the age of 97.

Marjorie Curley, known to all as Madge, passed away at Leven Beach Nursing Home on March 20 after a very short illness.

She had continued to live at home in Methil until a few weeks before her death.

Madge was born in Tranent in December 1927 and moved to West Wemyss with her family when she was five.

Tributes have been paid to Madge Curley, who passed away aged 97. (Pic: contributed)

She was one of six daughters to Robert and Marion Welsh.

In 1939, the family moved again to Kirkcaldy High Street. Madge attended both primary and secondary at St Marie’s.

While not especially sporty, Madge played a bit of putting, and in later years enjoyed watching golf, but her real passion, for dancing, started when she turned 14 and she would go to “Curries Learners”, across from Adam Smith Centre.

It was when she was 18, she met her future husband Jim Curley at the dancing. The couple continued to learn together at Julie Ritches school of dance. They married in 1949 at St Marie’s.

Madge Curley ran The Curley School of Dance with her late husband Jim. (Pic: contributed)

Jim and Madge lived in Methil, initially in Maple Gardens and then there were moves to Fisher Street and in 1953 the family settled in Rowan Crescent.

They had six children – Marion, Jim, the late Robert, the late Kay, Tony and Phil.

The couple’s love of dancing never waned and any time they had away from the children was spent dancing.

In 1969, Madge and Jim decided to study and qualify as professional dancers.

They opened their own dance school – The Curley’s School of Dancing – in 1970, initially in Methil but at its peak it had over 300 pupils.

They taught Ballroom and Latin American dancing to adults and children around Fife including in Leven, Methil, Buckhaven, Kennoway, Anstruther, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy. They had great success with Madge training many champions including her sons Philip who was Scottish open “10 Dance” champion and Tony who was the Scottish Open Amateur Latin American champion and appeared on the TV show “Come Dancing”.

The couple opened a new class after learning the dances from the movie ‘Saturday Night Fever, bringing disco to Fife.

The classes were an immediate success with over 100 adults attending on the first night and they opened up others across East Fife, which now included children as young as six.

The young dancers had great success, taking medal tests with three presentations a year at Buckhaven Community Centre and the children competed across the country.

Madge also taught majorettes, who were able to perform at local galas and pageants, and the Curleys also held a weekly disco on a Saturday night.

In 1984 they diversified into sequence dance. Having ten different venues all over East Fife, the council decided to give them five more venues, initially for an eight-week course for senior citizens, which proved so popular they carried on for 24 weeks a year for several years.

Then, in 1987 they started to compete in professional inventive dance competitions where they would choreograph a dance, and if they won the competition their dance would be danced all over the UK. They had unbelievable success winning many, including at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in 1990 with the Margie Quickstep.

Over the years, there was a community and charitable aspect to their dancing with both Madge and Jim leading activities to support a number of local charities including The Friends of Victoria Hospital, the Victoria Hospital diabetic centre, the Victoria Hospice and the Erskine Military Veterans Homes.

As the years went by, their family expanded with them having 11 grandchildren.

Jim sadly passed away in September 1994, however Madge continued to run dance classes with the help of friends Alice and Ron.

She carried on teaching and running social dance classes until she finally retired in her mid 80s.

She then continued to dance and be active and instead of teaching classes she participated in them, right up until the Covid pandemic.

Madge’s passion for dancing never left her, giving one of the carers in the home a dance lesson in her final weeks.