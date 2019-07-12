Tributes paid to former Madras College rector

Jamie Callaghan

Lindsay Matheson died last week, aged 74.

Mr Matheson was a co-director at St Andrews Environmental Protection Association Limited (STEPAL), which was formed by former Madras College staff to fight plans to develop the new school at Pipeland.

The campaign was successful – and now work has started on a new Madras at Langlands.

Mary Jack, chairperson of STEPAL, paid tribute to Mr Matheson, saying the organisation had lost its “inspirational leader”.

She added: “We were privileged to work with a man of strong perception, integrity and vision. We shall miss him, his humanity and his sense of duty and humour.

“His leadership not only ensured that the new Madras College is sited in the most appropriate place and the South Street building will continue to be used for ‘educational purposes’, as was the wish of the founder Dr Bell, but St Andrews’ southern hillside green belt remains intact and the access to the Community Hospital remains uncompromised.

“St Andrews is the poorer for his passing.”

Prior to his work with STEPAL, Mr Matheson spent 10 years as rector at Madras, having spent the previous 12 years as head of Milnes High School in Fochabers.

Born in Edinburgh in 1944, Mr Matheson grew up in New Zealand, after his family emigrated when he was young.

After the family returned to Scotland years later, he embarked on a history degree at the University of St Andrews.

Mr Matheson began his teaching career in Banff, after training at Moray House in Edinburgh. In 1997, he began his role as rector at Madras College, where he remained until 2007.