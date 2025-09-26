Tributes paid to former North East Fife MP Lord Menzies Campbell

Lord Menzies "Ming" Campbell has passed away, aged 84.

Tributes have been paid to former North East Fife MP, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, who has died aged 84.

Walter Menzies Campbell – known as Ming – was a highly respected politician who served as MP for North East Fife for 28 years, from 1987 to 2015.

He served as leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2006 to 2007.

Lord Campbell was born in Glasgow on May 22, 1941 and was educated at Hillhead High School, then latterly the University of Glasgow.

He was also a sprinter at university and he broke Olympic gold medallist Wyndham Halswelle's 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record in 1961.

He ran the 200m for the GB team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and became captain of the UK Athletics Team 1965-66. He held the British 100m record from 1967 to 1974.

In his professional legal life Ming was called to the Scottish Bar as an Advocate in 1968, but continued an association with the Scottish Liberal Party which he had held since University. In 1975 he became Chairman of the Scottish Liberal Party, and in 1982 a Q.C.

In 1987 Ming won the constituency of North East Fife, for decades a safe Conservative seat with a majority of 1447. Ming and the local team achieved large Liberal Democrat majorities as his local, national and international profile grew.

In Parliament he served as a defence and foreign affairs spokesman, becoming Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in 1997, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats in 2003 and Leader of the Liberal Democrats from March 2006 until October 2007.

From 2006 he was Chancellor of the University of St Andrews, and from 2015 a member of the House of Lords. Knighted in 2004, he became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2013, bestowed on just 65 people by the monarch.

He was married to his wife Elspeth for more than 50 years until her death in 2023, describing her as “my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence”.

Ming passed in London after a period of respite care, before planning to return to Scotland, at the care facility Kyn Hurlingham. He died peacefully in the presence of his grandson; one of his final days was spent watching the Liberal Democrats Party Conference, and enjoying watching video messages from political friends.

His family would like to thank his care facility, Kyn Hurlingham, for their exceptional care and attention over the last few months.

Paying tribute, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Ming Campbell was one of the most respected politicians of his generation. The first political thing I ever did was to deliver leaflets for Ming on the morning of his first election to Parliament in 1987.

“He was my MP, he was my mentor and he was my friend. From the Olympic track to the benches of Westminster, his contribution to public life will long be remembered.

“My thoughts, and those of my party, are with his family at this time.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said: “This is a sad day for our party, for liberals everywhere and for me personally.

“Ming was a guiding light and elder statesman for so many of us. He was an esteemed voice on foreign affairs and a true liberal at heart, embodying the values of reason, compassion, and internationalism.

“It was no wonder that he was often described as the best foreign secretary that the UK never had. I will miss him immensely.

“Ming once told me that he was very fortunate to have had three careers in his life in sport, in law and finally in politics. What was remarkable was that he excelled in all three.

“That is why the slogan to secure his re-election in North East Fife - local champion with a national reputation - was so successful that he won with a huge majority of votes.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, added: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure. His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords.

“After a long career of public service, I am sure he would have had it no other way. I will miss his wise counsel and our regular chats in Parliament which always kept me on my toes.”