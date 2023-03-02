Tributes paid to Jean Balfour of Balbirnie, artist, landowner and conservationist

Jean Balfour of Balbirnie

She was awarded a CBE in 1982 as well as making a major contribution to Falkland Estate’s forestry over a few decades.She was a talented watercolourist drawing from her love of nature and the landscape – in Fife, Sutherland and botanical expeditions to Iceland and Greenland.

A graduate of the University of Edinburgh, Jean Drew married John Balfour of Balbirnie in 1950 and was actively involved in the running of the estate. In the late 1960s the family quit 700 acres of Balbirnie and its mansion house to make way for the new town of Glenrothes, and moved to a newly built house at Kirkforthar.

