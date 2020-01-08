Tributes paid to Leven Rose Queen organiser

Tributes have been paid to the long-time organiser behind Leven’s Rose Queen and Civic Week celebrations.

Linda Allardyce died in late November, aged 66. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gordon, sons Jack and Danny, and granddaughter Olivia.

Linda was best known as the head of the town’s Civic Week committee, which she joined in 1985 shortly after the Rose Queen had been re-established.

She became chair of the committee the following year, and held the role for many years.

“She enjoyed the organisational aspects of it, working with the committee and felt it had a big impact on the community, which was very important to her,” said Jack.

Linda, who was born at Craigtoun Hospital on December 18, 1952, was raised in Levenmouth, attending Aberhill PS and then Kirkland HS.

She later moved to Stoke-on-Trent and spent a number of years in England, before moving to Lower Methil in the late ‘70s, and then Leven in the early ‘80s. She worked in various office jobs, before becoming a courier manager, before retiring in 2006.

As well as being involved in the Civic Week committee, Linda was also a member of Leven Community Council.

It was through her work with the two organisations that she met and became close to Gordon, who she married in 1989. She also worked part-time in the Cancer Research shop in Leven after her successful treatment for throat cancer in 2012.

“She was just a huge family person – she always loved hosting parties, BBQs, Christmas, New Year celebrations, and a lot of my friends and brother’s friends looked on her as a second mum,” added Jack.