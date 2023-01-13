Pat Greenhough passed away on Wednesday (January 11). She was the convenor of Fife Pride, and an operational officer with Fife Centre for Equalities – and a key figure behind the success of the annual celebration which has brought tho9usands of people into the heart of the Lang Toun.

Pat was described as being the “major driving force” behind Fife Pride, and those who worked with her were keen to pay tribute.

Stuart Duffy, founder of the LGBT charity Pink Saltire worked closely with Pat in the first year developing Fife Pride.

Pat Greenhough was instrumental in bringing the Pride event to Fife

He said: “Pat was a warm, caring and loving person who will be sadly missed by those who knew her.

“She was a driving force behind the success of Fife Pride over many years, but also helped a number of community organisations to improve how they support people in minority communities.

“Her legacy lives on in the volunteers and colleagues she worked with and the countless organisations who benefitted from her advice and support over many years.”

Her work on Fife Pride earned her recognition when she was honoured at the 2016 Fife Rainbow Awards for her contribution to LGBT+ communities around the Kingdom.

Paul Murray, secretary of Fife Pride said: “Pat had a big smile, a big personality, and a big heart. She told things as they are - called ‘a spade a spade’, and that’s something I have a huge amount of respect for.

“She was a major driving force behind Fife Pride from the very early days. She was also a very good friend and I will miss her loads”.

Pat’s work was not solely focused on LGBT+ issues. In 2015, she joined Fife Centre for Equalities, where she would remain for the almost 8 years. Before that, her voluntary sector work varied. Beginning with roles working with the homeless in Perth and eventually as north regional manager with the Scottish Drug Forum.