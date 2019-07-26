Tributes paid to popular ‘Cupar lass’

Tributes have been paid to a Cupar stalwart who spent decades supporting the local community.

Hilary Green died earlier this month, aged just 48, after battling pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Gary.

Described as a ‘Cupar lass’ and known as an active member of the community, Hilary had a presence on the high street for 16 years and was a retained firefighter for two decades.

Born at Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews, Hilary grew up in Cupar. She later earned a degree to become a horticulturist at Threave, before moving to California to become a gardener on Catalina Island, just off the coast of Los Angeles. However, she became homesick, missing the ‘misty mornings’ of Scotland, and decided to return to Cupar.

Hilary ran a gardening business in the town until she suffered a motorbike accident, deciding to set up a shop on in the town centre. She ran the Print & Stationery Office on Crossgate for around a decade.

Hilary was also known in the community as a retained firefighter, which she did for two decades, a member of local business association ABCD, and as a dedicated SNP supporter, backing independence.

She married partner of eight-and-a-half years Gary Marshall four months ago.

“Everyone knew Hilary,” said Gary. “She cared about Cupar and the community.”

Hilary was cremated last week in Kirkcaldy, before a celebration of life was held at St John’s and Dairsie United Parish Church.

Around £1500 was donated at the ceremonies, which will be given to the Tarvit Ward at Adamson Hospital.

Gary said the nurses on the ward were “fantastic” with Hilary, and he also paid tribute to her firefighter colleagues, saying: “They were really good. and supported Hilary and me.”

Alison Strachan, chair of ABCD, paid tribute to Hilary, saying: “Hilary was a friend to many in ABCD and will be sadly missed in Cupar. She will be remembered as an energetic and lively contributor to activities in Cupar and to the promotion of the town.”

Cupar Community Fire Station watch manager, Mark Cook, also paid tribute to Hilary.

He said: “Hilary was a great person and friend to all in the station and will be sadly missed.

“Hilary was also a fantastic firefighter who new the job inside out. She was a pleasure to work with.”