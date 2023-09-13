Tributes pour in after death of Dougie Hunter, founder of Lights Out By Nine

Dougie Hunter from Lights Out By Nine

Dougie was at the heart and soul of the Fife band for 35 years, as its bass player and also the driving force behind organising many of its gigs.

In a statement, the band said: “He is irreplaceable and we are devastated. I am sure you will join us in sending your thoughts and condolences to his devoted wife Mandy and loving sons Michael and Chris, as well as Mandy’s children Neil and Lisa and their grandchildren, and all their family and friends.”

Dougie’s incredible life in music saw him perform with a host of great names, tour and record, striking up friendships wherever he went. More recently he was on board at the Kings Live Lounge, helping to bring more live music to the Esplanade venue - Lights Out By Nine played there just before their return to the Jazz Bar at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

During lockdown, he also launched a series of podcasts on community radio station K107 called ‘From Ozzie To Onnie’ which chronicled the band’s incredible longevity and the host of big names they shared stages with.

It took its title from meetings with two legends - Ozzy Osbourne who played the YM in Kirkcaldy decades ago, and Onnie McIntyre from the Average White Band; a group which has had a long association with LOBN.