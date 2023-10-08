Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ricky Barclay launched the Merchants House Cafe with his wife, Marzena, at the east end of the High Street in 2020, and built up a large and loyal customer base. He passed away aged just 44. The cafe announced the devastating news on its Facebook page on Friday, and it has been overwhelmed with messages of condolence.

The post read: “He was not only a great boss to the staff but also an amazing husband to Marzena and father to his children, who miss him so much.”

Responding to all the messages, his wife posted: “Thank you everyone for the overwhelming support – every flower, card, and message means the world. Reading each comment warms my heart, and your happy memories of my husband bring some comfort. My heart is broken but my family, the incredible MHC team, and your kindness give me the strength to face each day. Ricky loved Kirkcaldy, and I'm so happy that Kirkcaldy loved him back.”

Ricky Barclay - owner of the new Merchants House cafe (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Merchants House opened in 2020, just before the pandemic hit, and, when it was able to re-open as lockdown restrictions eased, it created a community as people met outdoors on their walks along the waterfront. That continued with the return to full trading, with the cafe becoming one of the busiest and most loved in town - and much of that down to Ricky and the team behind the counter and in the kitchens.

Tributes spoke of a “lovely gentleman” who supported businesses around him as well as welcoming customers each day.

“Ricky was so kind and friendly to us, and had such a great way about him, always putting people at their ease. Thinking of you,” said one tribute.

Another wrote: “Ricky was such a strength and yet so gentle” while a third comment said: “The first time we met Ricky he gave us a bag of sausage ends for our wee dog and made us feel very welcome. Will never forget his big smile and warm heart.”