Tributes to Fife teen who dies from cancer months after recording song with Ella Henderson
Tributes have been paid to a talented Kirkcaldy teenage singer after her death from cancer.
Paige Dougall passed away just months after recording a beautiful, moving song with pop star Ella Henderson.
It earned a place in the UK top 40.
The 17-year old, who was battling stage four Ewing’s sarcoma, released her debut single to raise awareness of the struggle people face living with cancer.
Henderson led tributes to the young woman, saying she was “so grateful to have been a part of Paige’s journey.”
Scots singer Callum Beattie, who also helped with the single after watching a report on STV news, described her “a really, really special soul.”Posting on Facebook, he added: “She came into our lives like a wee tornado, and she made us laugh and smile, and usually also made us check our egos at the door too!
"Since our first moments with her until our last, we have always just felt like part of the same family, and that’s a very, very precious and rare thing.”
Paige’s song “Going Through Hell” was her personal account of living with cancer.
It was launched last October.
Paige described it as “ quite an emotional song” explaining: “I wanted people to listen to take in what I’m saying about cancer and what we all have to go through.
She described recording with Ella and Callum as “like a dream” adding: “I’ve met some amazing people along the way, and it’s fun to create something special.”
To download ‘Going Through Hell’, please visit: Going Through Hell Apple Music, Going Through Hell Spotify, Going Through Hell Amazon Music.