Tributes to Kirkcaldy RFC’s John Methven: ‘one of the quiet giants of Scottish rugby’

Tributes have been paid following the death of John Methven, one of the true stalwarts of rugby in Fife and Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a lifelong servant to Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, the Scottish Rugby Union, and the North & Midlands District - the Lang Toun club described his passing as “the end of an era - one defined by quiet dedication, meticulous record-keeping, and an unwavering love for the game.”

The club said: “Scottish rugby has lost one of its quiet giants - a man whose contributions may not have come from the field of play, but whose influence reached every corner of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John contracted polio as a child which prevented him from playing the sport competitively that he immersed himself in for over 60 years.

John Methven was held in the highest respect by all in Scottish rugby (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

His name was simply synonymous with Kirkcaldy RFC where he held almost post, from president, secretary, fixtures convener, historian, and honorary vice president, as well as being a constant presence at Beveridge Park on match days.

He wrote match reports for the Fife Free Press from the early 1960s onwards, making him one of the longest-serving amateur rugby correspondents in Scotland.

“I wrote my first report in 1960, and that one was hand-written,” he recalled in a 2023 interview with the Press. “I was just stepping in for the regular guy because he was off. I did the odd one until maybe 1989 and then I stepped in and did every one from then until last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also wrote the club’s centenary booklet and was the definitive voice of its history, ensuring every triumph and setback was faithfully recorded.

John Methven with his Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council special award (Photo: Paul Cranston)

John, who was a geography teacher, also played a central role in the North & Midlands District setup where he was was an administrator, selector, and historian for the district, helping to organise inter-district fixtures and supporting representative teams that nurtured generations of players from the region. He was also a key figure behind the scenes within the Scottish Rugby Union. He sat on a number of committees, and his knowledge made him a widely respected figure.

He was a spectator at Scotland games from the late 1940s onwards, missing only a handful of games across the decades. He once said his fondest rugby memories are of Scotland’s grand slam victories in what was then the Five Nations back in 1984 and 1990, with Jim Telfer and Ian McGeechan as head coach respectively.

John was devoted to his family - his wife, Claire, their daughters Ann and Jane, and his grandchildren Murray, Euan and Anna. His daughter Ann went go on to serve as president of Kirkcaldy RFC, a fitting continuation of the family’s rugby heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added the club: “Known for his quiet wit, steady temperament, and formidable attention to detail, John was the embodiment of volunteer spirit — the kind of person upon whom community sport truly depends.

“May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire the rugby community he so loved.”