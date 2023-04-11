Tricia Marwick stood down after six years at the helm of NHS Fife's board (Pic: George McLuskie)

The former MSP and Presiding Officer at the Scottish Parliament oversaw her last board meeting at the end of March.

Mrs Marwick’s long-standing commitment to public service and the people of Fife was acknowledged in a presentation held recently.

Carol Potter, on behalf of NHS Fife, said she was instrumental in the development and advancement of NHS Fife’s governance processes, bringing rigour and discipline to this hugely important aspect of responsibility as a board and assuring the appropriate balance between holding the executive to account and offering support and advice.

Through her input at a national level, there has also been recognition of the substantial progress in increasing the diversity of membership on health boards and in promoting the voice of women in public service.

Ms Potter also reflected that almost half of Mrs Marwick’s tenure as board chair had been providing leadership within the context of a global pandemic, and, despite these most difficult of circumstances and some real challenges along the way, under her direction NHS Fife delivered some incredible achievements.

These included:

Successfully designed and implemented a robust COVID-19 vaccination programme, which has led to more than one million doses being delivered in Fife;

The roll out a huge range of initiatives to support staff health and wellbeing, both during the COVID pandemic and afterwards

Retention of its ‘best in class’ position in relation to elective capacity across Scotland,

Embracing new technologies with the introduction of a series of new and innovative surgical techniques, alongside the introduction of robotic assisted surgery.

Planning, securing funding, building, and opening a state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic facility at the Victoria Hospital.

The transformation of the health authority’s endowment fund into the Fife Health Charity, committing over £7million for different projects and initiatives to enhance both staff and patient experience.

A spokesman added: “On behalf of NHS Fife, we thank Tricia for her contribution in the role and wish her health and happiness in her future endeavours.”