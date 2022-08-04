Trio complete cycle from Fife to Italy raising thousands in memory of Pete Cura Jr

Pete Cura Jr passed away unexpectedly from myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer, last year.

His brothers Mike and Dave, along with brother-in-law Graham Laing, decided to embark on an adventure which took them from Cupar to Buzzo in northern Italy raising money for the charity Blood Cancer UK in his memory.

The trio set off from Pete’s gallery in Cupar on Saturday, June 25 and after 32 days in the saddle they have completed their journey.

A post on the Facebook page set up to follow the fundraiser, named the Tour d’Milt, on Thursday said: “The boys have done it, 1618.2 miles down the line and they’ve made it Buzzo!

They started their final cycle from Parma and headed to Borgo Val di Taro for a quick pit stop where they were joined by more family and friends before heading up to Buzzo to complete the trip.

Thank you to everyone who made the trip out to support and celebrate this achievement and most importantly to celebrate Pete, as well as all of those who have generously donated to the cause.

An online fundraising page has seen the trio smash their target for Blood Cancer UK, finishing the trip with a total of £13,602 raised for the charity.

The cycle was in memory of Cupar picture framer and stand-up poet Pete Cura Jr.

The post added: “To the cyclists we are all so proud of you boys for what you have done, Pete will be so proud!”

The three cyclists, who before the trip wouldn’t have called themselves experienced, travelled from Cupar to Newcastle, across to Belgium and then through Europe to Italy.

Pete has family connections to Buzzo and enjoyed spending time there, so it seemed fitting for the family to make this incredible journey.

Pete's other brother John, and his sister Louise – Graham’s wife – provided the support vans for the route and along the way the trio were joined by other family members and friends at different stages of the route.