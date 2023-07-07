Trip on self-driving bus raises hopes over future of navigational technology

Stuart Beveridge, 37, who works at Seescape, travelled on the 28-mile loop from Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange to find out more about the autonomous navigation technology used. The journey was also an opportunity to continue his work exploring new developments to aid people with sight loss.

Stuart Beveridge said: “My journey on the self-driving bus was a brilliant and fascinating experience which gave me a better understanding of how this technology works. This is relevant as it links in with the work I am doing to test and review the biped device, which can assist people with navigation in their daily lives”.

Stuart said technology such as the harness created by biped, could be a game changer for those with visual impairments. He continued: “The potential for assistive technology to transform the lives of people with visual impairments is unlimited and can ultimately support them to live more independently. I can offer advice, support and demonstrations on assistive technology to anyone with an interest at Seescape’s visual impairment hub or by visiting them at home.”

Stuart is head of assistive technology at Glenrothes-based Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

The smart harness is worn on the shoulders and uses self-driving software from the Honda Research Institute. The personal mobility aid helps people navigate their way around and avoid obstacles using sound feedback and GPS instructions.

According to Stuart, the developments in navigational technology are “unlimited” in their ability to assist people who are blind or have visual impairments.

Steven Russell, innovation manager at Stagecoach Bus, said: "We are thrilled to learn that Stuart had an enjoyable trip on our new AB1 service. At Stagecoach, we are committed to building a transport network that is open and accessible. We are proud to offer the UK's first autonomous bus service, providing an inclusive and convenient travel experience for all.”

