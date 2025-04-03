Trump tariffs: warning of knock-on impact on business and jobs in Fife
The US president announced that from today, a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry - and 10% would apply to other products from the UK.
He hailed it as “liberation day” and a “a declaration of economic independence” but the tariff sparked alarm bells among businesses.
William Wemys, founder and chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits, which counts Kingsbarns Distillery near St Andrews, as well as Darnley’s Gin and Wemyss Malts among its brands, said the reintroduction of a 10% tariff on UK exports to the US,will be a “damaging setback” for the industry.
And he said the impact could be felt among businesses in Fife.
He said: “As a small, family-owned Scotch whisky business, we rely on stable, tariff-free trade to grow, invest and bring our products to whisky lovers across the Atlantic.The US is our single largest export market, and demand remains strong, but tariffs inject real uncertainty, particularly for independent producers like us.
"At Kingsbarns, we’re also seeing the wider impact. American visitors make up a large part of our tourism business in St Andrews. If tariffs fuel inflation or restrict consumer spending in the US, it risks fewer golf travellers, fewer distillery visits, and a knock-on effect on local jobs.
"We hope a case can still be made for exemption. Scotch whisky is a protected product as it can only be produced here in Scotland. Given that unique status, we believe there’s a strong case for treating Scotch differently in future trade discussions, in a way that recognises its heritage and longstanding appeal to US consumers.
"Our sector contributes not just economically, but culturally, representing the best of Scottish craft, heritage and global trade. We remain committed to building a resilient, flexible export strategy, but the reintroduction of tariffs adds complexity and makes it harder to plan with long-term confidence.”
Expanding their spirits portfolio, Wemyss Family Spirits introduced Darnley’s Gin in 2010, inspired by the historic meeting of Mary Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley at Wemyss Castle in 1565.
