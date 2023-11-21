Trust fund which helps retired people with heating and food in Fife town urges nominees to come forward

A trust fund set up to help retired people in a Fife town with their good and heating bills is urging anyone to come forward.

The Annie Jamieson Trust has seen a steady drop in applications in recent years at a time when its support could be more important than ever. It is administered by Markinch and Thornton Parish Church for people who live in the parish. The trust has a capital value of around £50,000. Last year it paid applicants just over £180 but the amount depends on the sums realised from investments and the number of applicants. Any money not claimed has to remain in the trust – it cannot be used by the church for the benefit of the local congregation.

The administrators grant assistance to elderly people who have lived in the Markinch Parish continuously for at least 15 years. Its purpose is to help individuals to meet the cost of food and winter heating. In the early days, coal was delivered direct to applicants’ doors and they visited a grocer’s shop selected by the session and received a parcel of food. Nowadays applicants are paid by cheque.

Markinch Parish Church administers the fund (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The number of applicants has been dropping steadily in recent years. The trust refers to ‘aged persons’ and the Kirk Session has defined this to mean anyone of an age to receive the Government retirement pension. You should also be ‘poor’ - this is treated to mean those on a basic pension and perhaps qualifying for Income Support. A means test will not be applied.