The structures were blown up in the latest stage of a major development of the site which once employed thousands of people during its 200-year history.

The mill closes in 2015 following the collapse of the company into administration with the loss of all 475 remaining jobs.

Almost a decade on, the site is being transformed into a huge development of 850 homes, a care home, leisure space and retail, business and industrial units.

The chimneys at the former Tullis Russell mill are blown up (Pic: Ken O'Keefe)

The £42m project is being overseen by Advance Construction.

Today the chimneys were blown up. One of them had stood for 133 years.

The demolition was watched by residents and former employees of the mill, which operated for more than 200 years.