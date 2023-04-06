News you can trust since 1871
Tullis Russell: End of era as landmark chimneys at former Fife mill are blown up

A landmark vanished from the Glenrothes skyline this morning with the felling ot the chimneys at the former Tullis Russell papermill.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

The structures were blown up in the latest stage of a major development of the site which once employed thousands of people during its 200-year history.

The mill closes in 2015 following the collapse of the company into administration with the loss of all 475 remaining jobs.

Almost a decade on, the site is being transformed into a huge development of 850 homes, a care home, leisure space and retail, business and industrial units.

The chimneys at the former Tullis Russell mill are blown up (Pic: Ken O'Keefe)The chimneys at the former Tullis Russell mill are blown up (Pic: Ken O'Keefe)
The £42m project is being overseen by Advance Construction.

Today the chimneys were blown up. One of them had stood for 133 years.

The demolition was watched by residents and former employees of the mill, which operated for more than 200 years.

FifeGlenrothes