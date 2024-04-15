Tullis Russell photo exhibition to celebrate a Fife heritage group's 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition at the 252 Memorial Hall in Betson Street, Markinch will feature around 200 photographs of employees at the former Tullis Russell paper mill.

The company was one of the largest local employers for more than two centuries, before its closure in 2015.

A spokesperson for the heritage group said: “Did you know anyone who worked at Tullis Russell? Come and see who you can spot. We have around 200 photos from all parts of the mill.”

Markinch Heritage Group is hosting an exhibition featuring photographs from Tullis Russell over the years. (Pic: submitted)

The exhibition will be open from 11am to 4pm on both Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Light refreshments and a tombola will be on offer.