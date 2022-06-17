TV Star Stephen Mulhern In Fife for weekend junior tattoo spectacular

The star of Catchphrase and In For A Penny is the compere for the youth spectacular which takes place on a newly newly-constructed arena on the site of a former opencast coal mine.

It runs across Saturday and Sunday at the former St Ninians former opencast mine site, off Junction 4 of the M90

The event is being sponsored by National Pride, the Community Interest Company (CIC) which jointly owns the site and is planning its future development, and is being organised by local events manager, Michael Boyle and the former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario, Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

: Stephen Mulhern (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The line up includes the Red Hot Chilli Pipers plus a motorcycle display team, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, and Highland dancing displays.

Stephen said: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site is truly awe-inspiring. This will be a truly inspiring spectacular event.”

Irene Bisset, who chairs National Pride UK, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this spectacular event to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It brings together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“The local communities are coming together to show great support for what we are sure will be a fantastic celebration and a brilliant event for all the family to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone onto St Ninians and having a great weekend of fun.

She added: “Those attending this extravaganza are in for a real treat.”