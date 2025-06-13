Twilight Sad first big name unveiled for all-day music event at Fife festival

Acclaimed Scottish band The Twilight Sad have been announced as one of the big names set to appear at a major festival in Fife later this year.

The indie icons will perform at Outwith in Dunfermline as part of its all-day music event. The band will present a special stripped back set at the Glen Pavilion on Saturday, September 6. They'll be joined on the day by Fife outfit Sergeant, back for some unfinished business after a 15 year hiatus, having previously supported the likes of Oasis, Supergrass, The Fratellis and Courteeners.

The ‘Music All-Dayer’ takes place as part of Outwith's five-day celebration of arts and music, which returns to the city for a seventh year, running from September 3-7.

The Twilight Sad’s Their latest album, ‘It Won’t Be Like This All The Time’ marked a new high as it was their first Top 20 album in the UK official albums chart, and also went in at number one in the UK vinyl chart. The critical reception was just as enthusiastic, with rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, NME, and Q. Recently, the band have toured extensively with The Cure in the UK, EU, and North America and are currently working on their sixth studio album.

The bill also includes Glasgow-based Haiver, the six-piece indie rock band is fronted by Billy Kennedy, formerly of the renowned Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, and Dundonian glam rockers Connor Liam Byrne and the Bad Kissers.

This year also marks an exciting return to live performances for Gulp, led by Lindsey Leven and Super Furry Animals' Guto Pryce, while rounding off the first wave of announcements are alt-punk duo The Twistettes, and Edinburgh-based indie group, The Super Moons.

More bands have yet to be announced by the festival organisers.

Outwith has also teamed up with Dunfermline City Artisan Market, which will help bring the festival buzz to the glen with a fantastic variety of stalls and food vendors.

The award winning festival, led by volunteers, offers a vibrant programme of art and design, music, film, literature, and theatre events. For more information please visit https://outwithfestival.co.uk/