Two boys charged after fire at flats

Police have arrested two teenagers after a fire which forced the evacuation of two flats in Fife.

The incident happened on Wellesley Road, Methil, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 16.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Fife have charged two boys, aged 13 and 14, in connection with a deliberate fire at a property in Wellesley Road, Methil.

“Officers and emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.45am on Tuesday 16 April. No-one was seriously injured as a result.

“A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.”

