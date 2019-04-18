Two boys charged after fire at flats

Police have arrested two teenagers after a fire which forced the evacuation of two flats in Fife.
The incident happened on Wellesley Road, Methil, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 16.
A police spokesperson said: “Police in Fife have charged two boys, aged 13 and 14, in connection with a deliberate fire at a property in Wellesley Road, Methil.
“Officers and emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.45am on Tuesday 16 April. No-one was seriously injured as a result.
“A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.”
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress