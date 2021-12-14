Two Fife charities set to benefit after woman raises £5000 in just 37 days

LoveOliver, a children’s cancer charity, and Fife Gingerbread, a charity that supports families, will each get £2500 after Emma Edward from Newport raffled off items donated to her for £1 a ticket.

Originally planned to net £1000, Emma’s efforts snowballed and saw her raising the amazing amount of cash in just over a month.

Emma with just a small selection of prizes that she raffled off.

She said: “The raffle was such a huge success and I’m very proud of myself with what I’ve achieved!

"I don’t know what possessed me to do a raffle of this size, I decided to try to get 100 donations from businesses, but in the end I had over 200 – I was on the phone and email all day every day organising it all.

“I can’t thank the businesses that donated enough, there was everything from golf lessons, hampers, alpaca tours, and ironing services, and so much booze."

Emma said she chose the two charities as they support parents who are going through tough times in their lives.

"I’m a single parent, but I have always had such a great support system around me,” she said. “I’ve always been able to work to provide for my kids, but a lot of people don’t have that option.

“This is also a hard time of year for charities so I wanted to do something to help them out.

"I never slept for a month and was totally consumed by the whole thing – I’m very grateful to all of the people who bought a ticket.”

Jennifer Gill from LoveOliver said: “We know how hard it can be to get prizes for raffles, and we know there's a lot of work involved in coordinating each stage.

“We were therefore completely blown away to hear that Emma managed to get over 200 prizes donated and sold 5000 tickets! What an absolutely incredible effort!

“We would like to say a massive thank you to every person and business who donated a prize and to everyone who bought tickets, and most of all we would like to say thank you to Emma for such an epic raffle, and for choosing LoveOliver as one of her benefiting charities.”

