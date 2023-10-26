Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas lights appeals have once again been launched in Kinghorn and Burntisland and organisers hope locals will continue to show their support in ensuring there’s festive light in the communities this year and into the future.

As well as local collections and online donations pages, in-person fundraising events are planned in the coming weeks to help boost the coffers.

A newly constituted group has been established in Kinghorn this year to look after the Christmas lights after the demise of the local community council following the recent elections.

Kinghorn and Burntisland are hosting fundraising events for their Christmas lights funds this year.

It means the fundraising can continue and bring that sparkle to the village in December.

Last year 18 lights were put up in Kinghorn for the season, but it is hoped with the fundraising this number could be increased further.

The new Kinghorn group’s first fundraising event will take place on Friday, November 10 when they will host a race night at the Crown Tavern.

The event follows on from a successful one last year which raised over £1200. The group are currently looking for any prize donations.

In a post on Facebook, the committee said: “We raised over £1200 last year so let’s do the same again. The funds we get from the council rely on us doing fundraising too. Please come along for a fun night and help keep Kinghorn sparkling.”

The race night takes place at the Crown Tavern, Kinghorn at 7.30pm on Friday, November 10 with the first race at 8pm.

Meanwhile, along the road in Burntisland a fundraiser is planned for the town’s Christmas lights on the same date.

Rosyth Concert Band present ‘Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue’ at Burntisland Parish Church’s large hall on November 10.

Proceeds from the concert and the raffle on the night will go towards the Christmas Lights fund for the town. During the interval, refreshments will be provided by the local Scouts in aid of their funds.

Tickets for the concert, priced £5, are available on the door or in advance from community councillors, local councillors or band members. They are also available from Chapter and Verse.

A post on Facebook described the event as “a fantastic night of music, laughs and a coming together for a great cause”.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The Burntisland fund recently received a welcome boost when £1100 was raised for the cause at October’s Big Green Market at the start of the month.