Leanne Patrick, gender based violence nurse specialist, is from Clackmannanshire and works at Whyteman’s Brae Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

Kerys Russell, from Rosyth, is an upper GI cancer clinical nurse specialist who works in community locations across the region.

This month, both begin the nine-month programme this month which brings together community nurses to develop their professional skills and deliver outstanding patient care.

Leanne Patrick and Kerys Russell

Kerys only recently heard of her success after attending a selection event in Edinburgh, whilst Leanne gained a place last year, but needed to defer her start until this year.

Leanne said: “I hadn’t ever thought about applying, but I was encouraged to by colleagues and I’m glad I did. I am really excited about the opportunity.

“The development programme will help us grow our confidence and self belief which will, in turn, benefit the people who we look after.”

Lynn Barker, associate director of nursing, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Their achievement helps demonstrate the high calibre of nurses we have and the high quality of nursing being delivered across Fife.

“We are proud to continue our association with the Queen’s Nursing Institute and greatly value their programme.”