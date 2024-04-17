Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy’s Your Society and Leven’s Truth will host an afternoon of clubbing aimed at over 30s - with both events taking place on Saturday, May 18. Entrance to both events is limited to those 30 years of age and older.

Your Society said it hopes to bring “Classy Clubbing” with dance music from the 80s, 90s and 00s at the Decadance event, described as being a “Luxe Day Party”. The Charlotte Street space also said they will be serving food in the side bar surrounded by classic dance before clubbers move on to the main room.

The afternoon event runs from 2.00pm until 7.00pm, with last entry at 4.00pm. Tickets for the event cost £8.00 plus booking fee. Buy tickets at: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Kirkcaldy/Society-Kirkcaldy/Decadance/38252482/

Daytime clubbing is coming to two Fife venues (Pic: Pixabay/ericbarns)

In Leven, Truth is giving afternoon clubbers the chance to “relive your guilty pleasures and be home in time for bed”. Promising a night of nostalgia with iconic tunes from the 1970s to the noughties.

Truth’s event runs from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Super early bird and early bird tickets have now sold out, but general admission tickets are available for £8.00 plus booking fee. Your ticket includes a glass of prosecco on arrival. Buy tickets at: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Kirkcaldy/Truth/Over-30s-Daytime-Clubbing/38225353/