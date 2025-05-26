Two Fife towns among Scotland's most expensive places to buy a home

Two Fife towns have been named among Scotland’s most expensive coastal locations – including one in the top spot.

St Andrews has taken the title of being the most expensive place in Scotland to buy a home by the sea, according to new research from the Bank of Scotland.

The average home in the town now costs £458,381 – up eight per cent in the past year.

Experts say the town – known across the globe as the birthplace of golf and home to Scotland’s oldest university – benefits from beautiful beaches and a thriving cultural scene.

When it comes to the property market they say it remains one of the most sought-after locations in the country, although the town’s compact size and conservation policies limit new developments keeping the supply of new homes tight.

A large student population and year-round tourism also fuel the local buy-to-let market.

However St Andrews is not the only place in the Kingdom to feature in the top 10 locations.

Anstruther in the East Neuk also makes the list this year, sitting in fourth.

To buy a property there would cost an average of £267,367.

Second and third spots in this year’s list go to towns in East Lothian – North Berwick with an average price of £419,723 and Dunbar (£292,073).

The rest of the top ten features Helensburgh, Musselburgh, West Kilbride, Stonehaven, Prestonpans and Nairn.

At the other end of the scale, the top three most affordable towns are Campbeltown on the Kintyre Peninsula (£103,078), Rothesay (£111,764), Millport (£114,008) and Port Bannatyne (£115,421).

Across Scotland the average price of a home by the sea now stands at £187,727 – up two per cent year-on-year.

While across Great Britain as a whole, the price of a coastal home fell by one per cent in the last year.

Over the last five years prices in Scottish coastal towns are up by 25 per cent.

Anstruther saw the biggest increase in Scotland over the five-year period, adding £91,294 – 52 per cent – to the price of a typical property.

Further along the coast, Burntisland saw second biggest rise in prices over the same period, increasing by 48 per cent (£73,756).

In St Andrews, property prices have risen by £127,393 in the past five years (38 per cent).

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport. While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”