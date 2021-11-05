They want to see that status conferred to either St Andrews of Dunfermline in a civic competition to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022.

The local authority has been working on submissions for both.

That covers their history as well as their aspirations.

Dunfermline town centre.

Councillor David Alexander , co-leader and convener of the policy and co-ordination committee, said: “Both Dunfermline and St Andrews are keen to see their heritage recognised and their historical status officially restored, and we’re happy to support both these bids.”

Added Councillor David Ross, co-leader: ”“Our towns are strong contenders.

“The ancient capital of Scotland for over 400 years, Dunfermline is now one of the fastest growing towns in Europe. And St Andrews, known worldwide as the home of golf and Scotland’s first university, historically had city status.”

The respective area committees will review the final submissions at their next meetings ahead of the December deadline.

