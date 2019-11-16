Two injured in Saturday morning incident in Kirkcaldy

Police have launched an investigation into a Saturday morning incident in Kirkcaldy.

It left two men in hospital.

Police responded to a disturbance in Links Street around 10:50 am.

They partially sealed off the road, and confirmed that two men had been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

A local shop was also cordoned off while officers carried out investigations.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.50 am on Saturday police and emergency services were called following a report that two men had been injured during a disturbance on Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Both have been taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”