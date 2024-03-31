Two members of a north east Fife congregation receive Maundy Thursday money
Philip Owen, treasurer of Newport-On-Tay Church, and Elizabeth Thompson, also from Newport-on-Tay, were among six from across Scotland to have been nominated for their dedicated years of service to the church.
They made up some of the 75 men and 75 women from across the United Kingdom also receiving the award.
The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday, which this year took place on Thursday, March 28, dates at least to the 4th century AD with the first record of a monarch doing this in the British Isles being in 1213.
Philip Owen said: “I have a mixture of pride, surprise and humility to have been recommended and approved to receive this honour. While looking back over a number of decades of Christian service – whether through the Boys’ Brigade, Church finance or leading Church worship, it had always been done as a service to others. Consequently this recognition reflects equally on our Church locally and on the other, generally unsung, volunteers who help in ministry and mission here and across the land.”
Elizabeth Thompson also received Maundy Money. She was cited for her commitment to her local congregation and her extensive service to Fife Presbytery.
The service is held at a different cathedral each year, and the number of people being given Maundy Money is the same as the monarch's age for men and women.
Those attending include the recipients and their guests.
The word ‘Maundy' comes from the Latin word for ‘commandment', which refers to the instruction that Jesus gave his disciples on the Thursday before he died "that you should love one another as I have loved you".
Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: "I am delighted that six long-serving and dedicated members of the Church of Scotland are being recognised in this way.
"They are people who have served their congregations and communities faithfully, giving up their time to help others."
