Paperchase shops in St Andrews and Kirkcaldy are among a total of 106 outlets across the UK that will shut permanently in the coming weeks.

The shops are based Market Street in St Andrews in the university town, and within the Next shop at Fife Retail Park in the Lang Toun.

It is estimated the closures will affect around 900 jobs across the country.

Paperchase in St Andrews

The exact date each store will close is unknown as it will vary depending on how much stock shops have left to sell.

In January, Tesco announced it had acquired the Paperchase brand, but not its shops. In a statement, managing director of home and clothing Jan Marchant said the brand was “well-loved by so many” and the supermarket was “proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK”.

The Paperchase website closed for good last Friday, with customers told of the news in an email sent a few days before. The retailer told shoppers that it was with a “heavy heart” it was closing its online store.

The firm also thanked customers who gave the brand “support and loyalty” over the years. Over the next few weeks, customers will be able to visit stores for the last time and get discounts of up to 50% off certain items.