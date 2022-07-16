Two teenagers reported missing in Kirkcaldy, prompting police appeal

Georgi McGlashan (13) and Kenny Lonie (14) were all last seen in the Gallatown area of the town at around 9:00pm on Friday (July 15)
Inspector Tony Rogers from Police Scotland, said : “We believe the missing teenagers are together and we are appealing for them to get in touch.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare as it’s an extremely worrying time for their family and friends.
“I would urge anyone who has any information on their whereabouts or who has had contact with them to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3826 of 14 July, 2022.