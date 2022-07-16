Two teenagers reported missing in Kirkcaldy, prompting police appeal

Georgi McGlashan (13) and Kenny Lonie (14)

Georgi McGlashan (13) and Kenny Lonie (14) were all last seen in the Gallatown area of the town at around 9:00pm on Friday (July 15)

Inspector Tony Rogers from Police Scotland, said : “We believe the missing teenagers are together and we are appealing for them to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare as it’s an extremely worrying time for their family and friends.