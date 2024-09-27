Two-thirds of Fife teachers consider quitting says survey on classroom violence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly two thirds of teachers in Fife have considered leaving their profession as a result of disruptive, challenging or violent pupils, according to new survey results from their trade union.

The figures from the Fife branch of Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) come just a day after it published an image of an unnamed teacher’s arm covered in a severe bruise after a violent incident with a pupil.

The image was backed up with survey results claiming that 61% of teachers in Fife who responded said they have been assaulted in the last four years. In that same time, nearly all (94%) said say they were involved in a violent or aggressive incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the union has published another image of injuries sustained - and more survey findings. The findings reveal that around two thirds of surveyed teachers in Fife (61%) have considered quitting teaching as a result of disruptive, challenging or violent pupils

The latest image showed a teacher's arm with serious bruising (Pic: EIS Fife)

More than three-quarters (81%) reported that violence and aggression has impacted on their health and wellbeing - and 65% knew someone who has already changed jobs due to student/parent behaviour.

“These figures are a sad and worrying reflection of the state of many of our schools,” Graeme Keir, Fife EIS publicity officer, stated. “Our figures released today show the problem may be more serious than we previously understood with teachers leaving the profession at accelerated rates due to a deterioration of some pupil and parent behaviour.”

In response, Donald MacLeod, Fife Council's executive director of education, emphasised that the issue of school violence is not unique to Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that teachers and school communities across Scotland are concerned about violent incidents in schools and it’s something we’re taking very seriously,” he said. “Any form of violence is unacceptable, and we’re committed to safe working practices and training for our staff.”

Councillor Cara Hilton, Fife Council Education Spokesperson agreed that violence and aggression should have no place in classrooms.

“One incident is one too many and that’s why we are working constructively with teaching trade unions to develop approaches to address these challenges and to promote positive relationships in our schools. We are already seeing some real successes but of course there is more to do,” she said.

Locally, Fife Council has had an action plan in place since last year. The Scottish Government also recently issued its own action plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Graeme Keir, the publicity officer for EIS Fife, emphasised that action plans and devoted teachers cannot alone alleviate these problems unless there is also an increase in staffing.

“We already have some of the highest class sizes in Europe and some of the longest working hours which is making the problems difficult to solve,” he said.

“The conditions in our schools must be addressed if we are to have all schools and all classes serving the needs of learners and their communities. No-one can learn in conditions of daily violence and aggression. Teachers are being asked to do the impossible because there are not enough specialist places and specialist staff.”