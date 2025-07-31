Two year wait for heart patients in Fife sparks concerns

Concerns have been raised over the long waits Fife heart patients are waiting to be seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain spoke out as she revealed new data showing patients waiting more than two years for care.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats shows that in NHS Fife, the longest waiting time for a patient to be seen by cardiology services recorded in the last 12 months was 129 weeks. The current longest waiting time is 123 weeks, while a total of 211 patients are currently waiting for a cardiology outpatient appointment who have been waiting more than 52 weeks, and 16 patients have been waiting more than 104 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Fife confirmed the current wait time is 117 weeks and said it faces considerable challenges with workforce shortages and increasing demands.

New data showing heart patients waiting more than two years for care (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Commenting on the figures, Ms Chamberlain said: “With the equivalent of one in six Scots now on a waiting list, long waits for specialist care are a blight on Scotland. I know the staff at NHS Fife are almost as frustrated as patients are because there just isn’t enough of them to go around.

“On top of the stress of knowing you are not getting treated, long waits for care affect people’s lives in unexpected ways too.”

The Lib Dem politician said she had constituents getting in touch wanting to take a well-earned holiday but they can’t go because they can’t get travel insurance approved until after their appointments take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dobson, director of acute services at NHS Fife, said: “In all cases, NHS Fife prioritises those who are most in need of treatment, ensuring that patients with the most urgent clinical needs are seen as quickly as possible. At the same time, we are working hard to reduce waiting times for all patients across the region.”

The health board faces considerable challenges with workforce shortages and increasing demands, she added.

“Despite these pressures, we are actively implementing a range of measures to improve access to care, including in cardiology,” Ms Dobson said.

“These measures include increasing clinical capacity, recruiting and training additional staff, enhancing triage processes, investing in digital programmes, and collaborating in national programmes. We have also received Scottish Government funding to reduce long waits by the end of March 2026.”