'Twosday baby': Arrival of little Zara on 22-02-22 has Kirkcaldy couple on cloud nine

The bundle of joy was born at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, at 00:17am.

The date is both a palindrome and ambigram.

Karli and Zara just after she was born.

A palindrome comes from the Greek word ‘palin’ which means again and ‘dromos’ which means direction. It is something that reads the same forwards as it does backwards.

An ambigram is a word or a design that means the same when viewed from a different direction or perspective.

The date 22-02-22 arranged in a different perspective, such as vertically or upside down, would also read the same making the day a rare phenomenon.

Zara getting hugs from her big brother Jay.

For mum Karli Thomson (32) and dad Lee Grieve (37) the special day marks the safe arrival of their daughter Zara.

Karli said: “I wasn’t due to have Zara for another two weeks, but we had to go into the hospital last Sunday as I was quite uncomfortable and my measurements were showing that I was ready to be induced.

"My waters broke on Monday and I was in labour for eight hours before Zara was finally with us on Tuesday.”

Zara said that although she was a little bit apprehensive, she was more nervous for her partner Lee as Zara is his first child.

"I was nervous and anxious, but it was more for Lee than myself,” she said. “I thought he was going to faint at one point but he really did well, I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Lee said that the couple, and Karli’s son Jay (10), are on cloud nine, and that he is still running on adrenaline.

"I’m smiling from ear to ear, and can’t stop looking at her,” he said. “Karli was absolutely amazing – I’m very proud of her.

"We also can’t thank the staff in the maternity ward enough either – they were brilliant!”

Karli added: “We had no clue to the significance of the day until one of the midwifes told us. There won't be another date like this for a long time – she’s our happy ever after.”

