U-turn over Fife sports centre cafe closure plans after backlash from customers

The facilities at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, and Carnegie Leisure Centre, and Duloch Leisure Centre in west Fife will continue to be operated by Fife Council after it listened to concerns of groups and people who use them.

The local authority’s move to look at alternative catering options sparked a backlash. Groups which use the busy Glenrothes centre, run by Fife sports & Leisure Trust (FSLT), expressed their shock at the threat hanging over the facility and the staff who work there. The cafe has been part of the centre since it replaced the old Fife Institute, and regulars say it is very well used.

Fife Wanderers Walking Football group meets every Monday for a chat over a cuppa - a gathering they describe as “ a crucial part of our session and hugely important for the mental health and well being of the players.”

A petition was launched to stop the closure of the cafe at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

The council was in talks with the arms-length trust over alternative options, but that has now been scrapped.

Tariq Ditta, head of service for the facilities management service at Fife Council, said: "We have listened to the concerns of leisure centre users, and we confirm that we are not withdrawing catering services from these three leisure centres. Fife Council and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust managers will collaborate to develop an agreed action plan to grow the catering service for customers.”

Emma Walker, chief executive officer at FSLT, added: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fife Council to ensure the operation of café services at these three leisure centres.

