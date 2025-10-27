UK awards recognition for Kirkcaldy radio station, K107FM

Kirkcaldy’s community radio station has been recognised at the 2025 Community Radio Awards.

K107FM was nominated across five categories, and won silver for its community space, while Charles Fletcher took bronze for ‘Elections and Political Coverage’ for 60 Seconds Scotland.

Jayne Smith, who chairs K107, attended the awards ceremony at the UK Community Radio Network conference in Bradford.

She said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have been nominated in five categories. To bring home both a bronze and a silver was the icing on the cake.

Jayne Smith and Alex Airnes with K107FM's certificates (Pic: Submitted)

“Being recognised on a national stage is a huge honour for everyone at K107FM. It’s a real testament to the dedication, creativity, and community spirit of our amazing volunteers. The station has gone from strength to strength over the past 18 months, and we’ve got big plans ahead to keep building on that success. This recognition gives us even more motivation to keep delivering great local radio for Kirkcaldy and beyond.”

Rebecca Steers, awards chair, said: “The recognition for K107FM is well deserved, and we hope it recognises their success, and encourages others to engage, represent and support their communities. We’ve had a surge in entries this year, so for a station to be recognised is a real achievement. Organisations like K107FM have proven their value at the heart of their local areas.”