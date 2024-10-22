Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Fife woman is one of just 21 people across the UK to be honoured for her voluntary work in the community.

Ruby McDonald from Glenrothes was presented with the British Citizen Youth Award at the Palace of Westminster last week.

As a young child, Ruby was diagnosed with foetal alcohol syndrome which has given her learning difficulties, but her enthusiasm and willingness to try hard has helped her become a very good athlete and an outstanding volunteer.

The award recognised her many achievements and contributions to her school and community. She was the first prefect with a disability and the first pupil with a disability to get a Duke of Edinburgh award. She volunteers and coaches other children and young people with disabilities in several different sports and activities and volunteers with Glenrothes Strollers where she has been asked to be a player/coach.

Ruby McDonald from Glenrothes has been nationally recognised for her commitment to volunteering in her community (Pic: Submitted).

Fiona, Ruby’s foster carer and mum said: “I hope her story will help others be inspired to go out and be part of their community and also inspire employers to give those with additional needs greater opportunities to be part of their workforce.

“I was so proud Ruby was chosen to receive this prestigious award. It’s the climax of an exceptional year where she has been recognised for her voluntary work, sport and using her voice to empower others to be active. Being an ambassador for those with disabilities and also for care experienced young people, telling the nation that we all deserve a chance.”

Praise also came from Fife Council.

James Ross head of children and families and criminal justice said: “Ruby did not have the best start in life but thanks to her foster carer and the support of Fife Council’s Family Based Care Team she has grown into a wonderful young person who cares about and advocates for others with disabilities.

“By focusing on what she can do rather than what she can’t she has been encouraged to be the best she can be. In addition, her willingness to be reliable, work hard and be a positive member of the team makes the honour one she thoroughly deserves. Speaking on behalf of Fife Council as the corporate parent, I say we are very proud of Ruby.”