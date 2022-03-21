Ukraine: Fife sisters plunge into the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn raising almost £2000

Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan plunged into the Firth of Forth at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn on Saturday afternoon.

Their mum Sarah said her daughters had been upset by the stories and images of what has been happening in the Eastern European country following the Russian invasion and Kirsten, 10, came up with her own idea to do something to help.

And when Eilidh, 7, learned what her big sister was doing, she wanted to get involved too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten, 10, pictured at Pettycur beach on Saturday, came up with her own idea to do something to help Ukraine.

Kirsten and Eilidh were supported by their good friends Anna, Isla, Jessica and Rose while adult supporters Judith Frame and Liz Mitchell also dived in.

Dad Mick said it was a real community occasion when friends and families came along to support the children. He said some people came from as far away as Angus and Edinburgh to cheer the fearless plungers on.

Ewen Campbell and Nick Farr provided welcome safety boats, while Christine Blair-Murray and Catherine Lindow set up a Ukrainian apple cake stall which raised more cash for the worthy cause.

While Eilidh and mum Sarah had baked iced biscuits with the Ukrainian flag’s colours.

Sisters Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan plunged into the Firth of Forth at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn on Saturday afternoon to raise funds for Ukraine.

Supporter Morag Gemmell from Burntisland said; “It is truly inspiring to see such young kids doing something positive when we’re all feeling so helpless.”

The children began with a JustGiving page via their mum’s Facebook account and set a target to raise £150.

However, this was surpassed in 20 minutes and so the target was doubled to £300 but within an hour that had also been overtaken.

A £500 target was exceeded the next day and so a final target of £1000 was settled on. However, Mick said they are now at almost £2000 which they will deliver to Save the Children’s appeal for Ukraine.

Kirsten and Eilidh were supported by their good friends Anna, Isla, Jessica and Rose while adult supporters Judith Frame and Liz Mitchell also dived in.

Kirsten and Eilidh would like to thank gratefully all of those who have shown overwhelming kindness and support for them so far, especially all of those who so courageously went into the water with them. It was a real team effort.

Kirsten said: “It was cold and uncomfortable for a few minutes but who can tell how long children in Ukraine could be living in real misery and discomfort.

“I hope they are all able to find safety soon.”

Eilidh added: “Just stop the stupid war and then everyone can get home safely!”

Mick said: “The girls were great and it was a fantastic afternoon – brilliant weather which really helped. There was a lot of support for them on the day. I was a bit nervous that they wouldn’t end up going in, but in the end they were quite happy to do it.

"There were adults who helped with the safety boats and two adults who actually went into the water with them. People also came along to sell Ukrainian apple cake on the day and Eilidh and her mum, Sarah, made biscuits which had little love hearts in blue and yellow so it really was fantastic.

"Everyone really mucked in and it went very, very well. It was a nice, wee, community effort.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the girls’ fundraiser can visit: Kirsten’s Plunge for Ukraine

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.