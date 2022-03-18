Ukraine: Fife sisters prepare to plunge into the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn to raise funds

Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan are preparing to plunge into the Firth of Forth at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn tomorrow afternoon.

Their mum Sarah said her daughters had been upset by the stories and images of what has been happening in the Eastern European country following the Russian invasion and Kirsten, 10, came up with her own idea to do something to help.

And when Eilidh learned what her big sister was doing, she wanted to get involved too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan are preparing to plunge into the Firth of Forth at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn tomorrow afternoon to raise funds for Ukraine.

Sarah said: “Kirsten was hearing all the news reports about the children in Ukraine and she felt helpless. She wanted to be able to do something, so I said one thing she could do is fundraising.

"She thought about what she could do and this is what she came up with – Eilidh then said she wanted to join in too. She had thought about the Loony Dook which is done at Kinghorn at New Year, she was thinking of something which could be sponsored which might be a bit different.

"She then came up with the title for the fundraiser – Plunge for Ukraine. It is something she wouldn’t normally do and it is a bit of a challenge because the water will be freezing cold.”

Sarah explained that when they set up the fundraising page for the charity Save the Children, which is running a Ukraine appeal for children affected by the war, got in touch and sent the girls t-shirts to wear.

REA D MORE: Levenmouth Rail Link's first rails are laid as work progresses on new 19km branch line

Initially Kirsten had set herself a target of collecting £150, but incredibly, the fundraising total now stands at an amazing £1,405!

Kirsten, who attends Kinghorn Primary, said: “I set my target at £150 and 20 minutes later I had £180. Now I have over £1400 which I am really pleased with.”

Sarah continued: “We have cash to add to that as well as people have given us money too. We are also planning to bake some biscuits on the day as well to collect more money. A few of their friends are planning to join in as well and other people are coming along to cheer them on.

"I am really proud of them – it is a great thing they are doing.”

Anyone wanting to support the fundraiser can do so by visiting: Kirsten's Plunge for Ukraine

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.