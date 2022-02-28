Ukraine: National anthem replaces Flower of Scotland at Scottish ice hockey matches
The Ukranian national anthem was played before two Scottish ice hockey matches tonight in solidarity with its people.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:40 pm
Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars lined up ahead of their Elite Ice Hockey League game at Fife Ice Arena tonight – and the traditional playing of ‘Flower of Scotland’ was changed.
In its place, the club said it was playing the Ukraine national anthem in an act of solidarity with its people.
The music drew warm applause from the crowd of around 1000 spectators.
A similar stance was taken by Glasgow Clan which played the anthem ahead of its game against Cardiff Devils.