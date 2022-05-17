Ukraine: Over £1000 collected for war-torn country at fundraising comedy night in Fife venue

The comedy night took place at Styx on May 6 and the funds raised will help three charities working with people fleeing the war-torn country.

It has been organised by Gavin Quinn, the Raith Rovers fan behind the long-standing Rock The Rovers, along with the owners of Styx Kirkcaldy, Mike Keddie and Kieron Murdoch.

The comedy acts who performed included Jimi Longmuir, Tommy Tucker, John O’Brien, Adele Birkmyre and Les Peters.

Kieron Murdoch pictured at Styx, Kirkcaldy where the comedy night took place. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event raised funds for Dnipro Kids, a Scottish charity set up by supporters of Edinburgh’s Hibernian Football Club to help orphan children in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk; the Ukraine Club in Edinburgh, and Linton Lane’s own Ukraine fundraising efforts.

There was also an auction and raffle on the night to boost the total.

Gavin said he thought having a comedy night would be a good way for locals to help people in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

He said: “We raised £1200 at the stand up comedy night at Styx. The turnout on the high was good and I am happy with what we raised as it was more than was expected.

"The event was a success and I have already sent the cheques out to the charities. We are giving £400 to each one and are pleased to help out these worthy causes as they do great work for the Ukrainian people and I just wish I could give them more.”

He continued: "I would like to thank Kieron and Mike at Styx for helping to organise the show and the staff who looked after us on the night. I would also like to thank all the comedians for making us laugh the whole night and Big John Rowbotham for compering the show and keeping us in check without issuing any yellow cards!

"Thanks to everyone who donated an auction and raffle prize and L + M Plumbing and Heating who were the major sponsor of the show.”