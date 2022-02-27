Ukrainian national anthem played at Scottish ice hockey games as fans stand in solidarity

Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars lined up ahead of their Elite Ice Hockey League game at Fife Ice Arena tonight – and the traditional playing of ‘Flower of Scotland’ was changed.

In its place, the club said it was playing Ulkrainian national anthem in an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The music drew warm applause from the crowd of around 1000 spectators.

Fife Flyers played the Ukrainian national anthem before their game against Dundee Stars

A similar stance was taken by Glasgow Clan which played the anthem ahead of its game against Cardiff Devils.

