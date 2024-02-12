Ukrainian Second World War refugee living in Kirkcaldy celebrates 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Walter Rymaruk, of Otterston Place, celebrated his centenary on Thursday, February 8. He was visited by Cllr Carol Lindsay, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

Born in a small village near Lviv in Western Ukraine, Walter grew up on a small family farm along with four brothers and a sister. His tough but happy life was turned upside down with the German invasion in 1939, and he was forcibly transported in 1942 to live in labour camps, and work in factories in Dusseldorf. He would never see his family again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1947, he was granted refugee status and sent to a displaced persons’ camp in Lauder, working as a cook. He was offered a job in Anthony’s Hotel in Kirkcaldy starting on Hogmanay 1952.

Walter Rymaruk arrived in Kirkcaldy in 1952 and celebrated his 100th birthday in February (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Walter remembers: “I had to go to Woodward’s on the High Street to buy a suit and bow tie and started right away in the bar for the New Year dinner dance. Chic Murray was the after dinner act.”

Such was his expertise, he served the Queen as head wine waiter at the banquet held in the Town Hall for her visit in 1958. Whilst working at Anthony’s, Walter met Vicky and they married a year later and had a son, Michael, and a daughter, Natalie.

Walter later became an engineer at Melville Brodie’s, then Leon Turning Mills. In an amazing coincidence a new Polish workmate stated that he knew one of Walter’s brothers. Contact with his family followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “We went to Littlewoods on the High Street and bought woollen sweaters to send to the family. For years I wrote to various cousins as pen pals.”

Contact mysteriously stopped in the 1990s, but Walter was delighted to have been in touch.