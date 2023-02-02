UK's oldest giraffe and popular Blair Drummond Safari Park resident dies aged 24

The team at Blair Drummond Safari Park have announced that Keisha, the UK's oldest giraffe has died.

Keisha, 24, had recently been experiencing age-related health problems.

The sad news was announced by on the park’s Facebook page and website on Thursday. The post said it was “with a heavy heart” that they announced Keisha’s death and said she had died “peacefully”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vet team had placed her under full anaesthetic on Wednesday to carry out a comprehensive health screen following her recent health problems, however during the screening it was determined by the team that putting her to sleep was the best course of action.

Susan Marshall, large mammal team leader at Blair Drummond, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Keisha the giraffe. While under the care of our vet team yesterday, it unfortunately became clear that her health was rapidly declining."

Keisha was born at Twycross Zoo in 1998 and arrived at Blair Drummond in 2012. Standing at 17 feet tall – about a foot taller than most other female giraffes – she was instantly recognisable.

Ms Marshall added: “She was well-known for her confident nature and her love of food. Keisha has been a popular member of our family for over ten years and will be sorely missed by our keepers, members and visitors, who were all immensely fond of her.”