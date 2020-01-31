Ultrafast broadband coming to Fife village

An East Neuk village is to get ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband.

Openreach announced this week that the broadband would be available in Anstruther.

It was part of a bigger announcement involving ‘harder to reach’ areas across the UK, with building to start in the next 14 months. The coastal village will benefit as part of Openreach’s previously stated target to reach four million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre’ technology by the end of March 2021.

The build in Anstruther is part of the company’s ambition to extend its new ‘full’ fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network outside cities.

The work builds on village trials launched at the tail end of last year – including in Lundin Links and Lower Largo – which have seen engineers developing a range of new tools, skills and techniques to help Openreach build full fibre in areas previously considered too complex or expensive to upgrade.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland, said: “This is great news for people living and working in Anstruther and builds on Openreach’s strong track record of working in rural areas.

“For years, we’ve played a key role alongside public sector partners to upgrade 94 per cent of Scotland to superfast broadband.

“The announcement is about taking the next step and building a full fibre network that is not only faster, but also more reliable and future-proof for generations to come.”