Action from last year's Glenrothes Road Running Festival (Pic by Andrew Beveridge)

This weekend sees the Glenrothes Road Running Festival return for its 41st year.

The event, which features four races for different abilities (and ages), takes place on Sunday, June 23.

This year’s festival follows on from the success of last year’s 40th anniversary event, which was the first to be held in three years following the Covid pandemic.

Over the years, the event has diversified and grown to one that accommodates runners of all experience levels.

The Road Running Festival is organised by the Fife Olympiad SCIO Committee in conjunction with the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

The festival’s main event, which is open to anybody over 15 on race day, is the 10k Road Race.

Starting and finishing at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, the 10k race will feature a mixture of athletics club members and fun runners. Crowds are welcome to come along and cheer on the participants as they make their way round the route through the town.

However, there’s also a 4k race aimed at school-age children, the 2k fun run which is family friendly with participants able to run, walk or jog and the 200m junior jog for the under fives on the running track.

Organisers are once again looking forward to this year’s event and are hoping people will come out in support of the runners.

John Vaughan, the festival’s co-chair, said: “Preparations for this year’s event are going extremely well. Everything seems to be going on schedule.”

Entries for the 10k road race must be made in advance with entries closing at midnight on Friday, June 21. To sign up, visit https://www.entrycentral.com/GlenrothesRRFestival

Anyone wishing to take part in the 4k, 2k fun run or 200m junior jog can sign up on the day.

The timings for Sunday’s events are the 2k fun run at 9.45am, junior track jog at 10.15am, the 10k road race at 10.30am and the 4k road race at 10.50am.