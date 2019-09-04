Unexploded grenade found at golf club

An unexploded grenade has been found at a Fife golf club, prompting sections of the course to be sealed off.

Leven Links Golf Club issued an alert to club members that a number of holes were off limits this afternoon after the discovery of the explosive.

It is believed to have been a World War Two grenade which had washed up near the Fife Coastal Path, however some club members have been told that the person who discovered it picked it up to move it out of harm’s way.

Police have confirmed that they are in attendance, after receiving the call at 12.25pm today, and bomb disposal experts have been alerted.

Finlay Galloway, an assistant at the golf shop said that the unexploded device was near the 4th hole.

“We’ve had to close four holes due to an enexploded grenade on the beach side of the 4th hole.

“It’s obviously quite unfortunate. It was found by a dog walker by the coastal path. Police are aware and are present just now.

“It’s happened before at the 6th hole, there were a total of six grenades last year.”

“No one’s been harmed. I’ve been told it was nearer the beach so someone’s picked it up and carried it 300m as they were scared a kid would find it.”

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife were called to a coastal path close to Silverburn Park in Leven at around 12.25pm on Wednesday, September 4, following a report that an antique grenade had been found.

“Officers remain at the scene and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to assist with the disposal of the item.”

