Weather permitting, angelic voices will be singing from on high on Saturday to celebrate the near completion of the tower restoration project.

The plan is to sing Christmas carols from 1:45pm to 2:45pm - but if the weather is rubbish then the choir will move indoors and sing around the piano.

If you are a singer who would like to join them at the top of the historic tower, please contact the Old Kirk Trust beforehand on (01592) 265499.

Old Kirk tower in Kirkcaldy.

On Sunday, December 18, Christmas music will fill the church from 2:00pm until evening.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society has two performances of its popular Christmas concert, at 2:00pm and repeated again at 4:00pm.

The Old Kirk’s resident orchestra, KOS, is rejoined this year by the Langtoun Singers led by Ella Wilson, making a welcome return after Covid. The orchestra's theme for this year is Dance On and there is a selection of ballet music. including some of Tchaikowsky's music within "The Nutcracker in a Nutshell", woven into the story written and told by narrator Sandra Taylor.

Tickets cost £10 adult, £5 child/student, under-5s free. The 2:00pm performance is sold out, but enquiries about availability for the later show to 07473 752369.

On Sunday at 7.30pm Fraser Morrison and friends will again bring their "Night at the Musicals" show to the Old Kirk stage - and it’s third time lucky as Covid cancelled the two previous years' charity performances. Ticket availability enquiries to Fraser via the Old Kirk at [email protected] or on (01592) 265499.

If you love to hear the great sound of carols played with the full range of the organ, then drop in to the Old Kirk on Wednesday, December 21 between 12 noon and 2:00pm when Norrie Milne, who keeps the instrument in good form, will be playing Christmas music.

