NHS Fife has become the first health board in more than 50 years to be formally granted University Health Board status.

The move recognises its commitment to education, research and innovation, and acknowledges its fruitful partnership with the University of St Andrews.

The board, which will officially become ‘NHS Fife University Health Board’, was officially granted new status by the Scottish Parliament.

It places NHS Fife among a select group of ‘prescribed health boards’, acknowledging its commitment to supporting academic excellence and its collaborative efforts to advance clinical research, improve treatments, and train the next generation of medical professionals.

It also marks a significant milestone in a long-standing partnership between NHS Fife and the University of St Andrews, which was strengthened in March 2024 with the signing of a formal agreement between the two institutions.

That followed the Scottish Parliament’s decision to end a historic prohibition that had prevented the university from awarding its own medical qualifications. This allowed the development of a new five-year medical degree programme which enables students studying medicine at Scotland’s top university to undertake all of their clinical training and complete their primary medical qualification in Fife.

It has already brought a raft of benefits to healthcare services across the Kingdom, enabling collaboration across a range of areas aimed of providing high quality patient care and enhancing the medical research which leads to better and more effective treatments. Following the new status, a university representative will become a member of the Fife NHS Board.

The development will also enable NHS Fife to expand the role it plays medical training and cutting-edge research and play a greater role in addressing regional and national health challenges, helping to improve outcomes for patients in Fife and much further afield.

Carol Potter, chief executive, NHS Fife said: “Becoming a University Health Board is a landmark moment for NHS Fife and a testament to the strength of our partnership with the University of St Andrews.

“This designation recognises our shared commitment to excellence in education, world-class research and innovation, and will enable us to play an even greater role in shaping the future of healthcare in Scotland. We are incredibly proud to be leading the way as the first Scottish health board in over half a century to receive this honour."

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone principal and vice-chancellor, University of St Andrews, added: “This development strengthens our commitment to advancing research, delivering world-class teaching, and playing a leading role in addressing the health and wellbeing of our communities. Our responsibility as a university is not only to educate and graduate the next generation of medical professionals but also to work alongside our NHS colleagues to secure its future, playing a vital role in supporting the development of innovative solutions to regional and national health challenges and improving outcomes for patients in Fife and beyond.

“We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of our new five-year medical degree with NHS Fife in September.”

Neil Gray MSP, Health Secretary said: “It is great to see this partnership between NHS Fife and the University of St Andrews, this will be an excellent opportunity to embed research, education and training across the region. It’s exciting to see how this new status will continue to drive improvements and ensure that patients receive the best possible care.”