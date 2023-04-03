Dunnikier Park Community Golf is one of the few clubs in Scotland that offers park gowf. The one-club game is widely played around the world, particularly in Japan, but has only recently been promoted in Scotland.

And now, then club has received more than £15,000 in grant funding that will allow it to expand its activities in the months ahead. It is hoped that an increase in activities will encourage more people of all ages to take up the game.

Martin Christie, chair of Dunnikier Park Community Golf, said: “We’ve been given another £7400 from the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund through Fife Voluntary Action and the Scottish Government which will enable us to continue and build on our work with people aged over 24.

The club recently hosted an International Women's Day event

“And in an exciting new development, we’ve been awarded £8,000 from the Our Mind Matters Small Grants Fund through Fife Council and the Scottish Government to develop Park Gowf for young people up to the age of 24.

“This includes running weekly programmes for schools at Fife Golf Trust’s 2019 course at and helping Capshard Primary in Kirkcaldy to establish their own six-hole short course in the school grounds.’’

With an increase in demand for Park Gowf, the organisation has had to buy new equipment, including 120 purpose-built clubs from China. These will cater for players of all ages.

The charity has also continued its work in the community. It recently held a Park Gowf event to celebrate International Women’s Day. This saw attendance by women from Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Latvia and Ethiopia.

It also hopes to support local charities such as Kirkcaldy Foodbank and wider community causes, such as Air Ambulance Service and Mental Health Awareness Week.

Martin concluded: “The success of our first year was beyond our wildest expectations, due in no small part to our team of volunteers who helped deliver Park Gowf.

